'Boy Meets World' star says Danielle Fishel apologized for rude behavior on spinoff

Trina McGee, the actor who played Angela in the last three seasons of “Boy Meets World” and again on an episode of the spinoff “Girl Meets World,” says co-star Danielle Fishel Karp has apologized for her poor treatment of McGee while working together.

“When we did discuss it recently, she called me to apologize," McGee told Yahoo Entertainment. "She was going through a lot at the time on a personal level. And I kinda just gave it that."

Fishel Karp, 39, herself admitted to being rude to McGee on “Girl Meets World,” citing personal issues she was dealing with at the time.

I was cold and distant to @realtrinamcgee the week she was on GMW because I was going through a divorce. I kept to myself a lot, head in my phone, and not just that week. I'm truly sorry this news let you down but at the end of the day, Trina accepted my apology for not giving — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) July 12, 2020

her the warm welcome she deserved and that's what matters most to me. — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) July 12, 2020

“I was cold and distant to @realtrinamcgee the week she was on GMW because I was going through a divorce,” Fishel Karp explained in a series of tweets Sunday. “I kept to myself a lot, head in my phone, and not just that week. I'm truly sorry this news let you down but at the end of the day, Trina accepted my apology for not giving her the warm welcome she deserved and that's what matters most to me.”

Fishel Karp had previously addressed the situation in a tweet she wrote last month.

I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me). Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology. ❤️ — Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) June 7, 2020

“I owed @realtrinamcgee an apology for being rude, cold, & distant when she guest starred on GMW (her tweet regarding warm hellos being met with cold blank stares was about me). Trina and I spoke over a month ago and she gracefully accepted my apology,” the actor wrote.

McGee, 50, shared her own post on Twitter featuring her with Fishel Karp and Will Friedle on “Boy Meets World,” complimenting them for reaching out to her amid "so much tension."

Over the last months with so much tension going on, these two people in this pic with me have really gone out of their way to check on me, show sincerity and healing. I did not expect this but am grateful for this experience. Let the healing begin. Yes! pic.twitter.com/Dyp0gMeYG4 — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) June 10, 2020

“Over the last months with so much tension going on, these two people in this pic with me have really gone out of their way to check on me, show sincerity and healing. I did not expect this but am grateful for this experience. Let the healing begin. Yes!” she captioned the picture.

McGee, who said her relationship with Fishel Karp right now is "decent," has been outspoken about how she was treated when she joined “Boy Meets World.”

Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up. Called a bitter bitch when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told “ it was nice of you to join us” like a stranger after 60 episodes — Trina McGee (@realtrinamcgee) January 12, 2020

“Called aunt Jemima on set during hair and make up,” she tweeted in January. “Called a bitter b---- when I quietly waited for my scene to finish rehearsing that was being f’ed up over and over due to episode featuring my character. Told ‘it was nice of you to join us’ like a stranger after 60 episodes.”

In April, she shared a post on Instagram saying Friedle is the one who made the Aunt Jemima joke and has since apologized multiple times.

“FOR THE RECORD: WILL FRIEDLE the man responsible for AuntJemimagate, apologized to me 22 years ago and again days ago in a three-page letter. We talked more on it and he acknowledged that he really wasn’t educated enough in his early twenties to know he was truly offending me,” she wrote.

McGee said she hoped the experience could provide a lesson for everyone.

“THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all people of all races or different backgrounds. He has conveyed to me how much this has changed his perception of comedy. And humanity. We all fall short of sensitivity at times, but let’s be real on what EXTREME RACISM IS.”

She also acknowledged her own shortcoming in the matter.

“Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public because his joke came out of just not knowing, not viciousness and he forgave me,” she wrote. “That’s what friends do. Now get back to washing your hands and surviving this pandemic and let love and hope be the next pandemic.”