IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vote for your favorite football food in TODAY's Top Tailgating Food Bracket

Maura Hohman

Maura Hohman is a Brooklyn-based staff editor and reporter for TODAY Digital who joined the team early in the coronavirus pandemic. While she happily writes about a range of topics, from pop culture to politics, she has a special interest in in-depth health coverage, especially COVID-19 research, women's health and racial health disparities.

Maura Hohman is a Brooklyn-based staff editor and reporter for TODAY Digital who joined the team early in the coronavirus pandemic. While she happily writes about a range of topics, from pop culture to politics, she has a special interest in in-depth health coverage, especially COVID-19 research, women's health and racial health disparities.

Latest from Maura Hohman

today

/

News

3d ago

today

/

News

9/11, through the eyes of kindergarteners who were there

Former students at Public School 89, an elementary school blocks away from the former site of the twin towers, detail their memories of 9/11 and how it changed their lives.

today

/

TV

16d ago

today

/

TV

Jennifer Beals on how 'L Word' reboot has adapted for a new generation of LGBTQ people

A decade after "The L Word" series finale, Jennifer Beals reprises her role as Bette Porter in the show's reboot, whose second season premiered earlier this month.

today

/

Pets

16d ago

today

/

Pets

Pet owners share heartfelt messages to their dogs and cats as they return to an office

People preparing to cut the year-and-a-half-long cord of togetherness with furry family members wrote letters to their dogs and cats about what's next.

today

/

Health & Wellness

17d ago

today

/

Health & Wellness

Fauci on when kids under 12 will have access to vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined TODAY to discuss the FDA approval of Pfizer's vaccine and when kids under 12 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

today

/

Parents

17d ago

today

/

Parents

The grim reality for single moms in Afghanistan now, and how you can help

Many Afghan women fear how they'll be treated under the new Taliban regime. The situation for single mothers could be even more dire.

today

/

TV

18d ago

today

/

TV

Chris Meloni shared a hot pic with Mariska Hargitay — we still haven't recovered

The most recent season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" had many fans wondering if Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's characters will get together.

today

/

Health & Wellness

21d ago

today

/

Health & Wellness

CDC director Walensky responds to criticism that COVID-19 booster is 'a luxury'

Dr. Rochelle Walensky told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie that there's "hope" a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would increase protection against infection.

today

/

Health & Wellness

22d ago

today

/

Health & Wellness

What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections like? 4 people share their symptoms, experiences

Breakthrough cases represent a tiny fraction of vaccinated people, and many don't result in symptoms. But for those who do get sick, it can be unpleasant.

today

/

News

24d ago

today

/

News

Striking image shows hundreds of Afghans crowded aboard evacuation flight

<p>A dramatic new photo shows hundreds of Afghans crammed aboard an evacuation flight from Kabul, illustrating the desperation felt as the Taliban took full

today

/

Parents

24d ago

today

/

Parents

Mzi Dempers of 'Below Deck Med' shares his unique adoption story

Growing up, Mzi Dempers often had to deal with racist remarks from people who didn't understand why a white family had adopted him.

today

/

Health & Wellness

28d ago

today

/

Health & Wellness

Will you need a COVID-19 booster? Fauci discusses latest news

Fauci also discussed the CDC's recent guidance that pregnant people should get vaccinated against COVID-19 and safety protocols in schools.