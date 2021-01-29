IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 77% off items to relax, find your glow and get organized

21 Black History Month quotes to share with your kids

From Vice President Kamala Harris to Martin Luther King Jr., get your kids inspired throughout Black History Month with these powerful quotes.
Drawn illustration of Shirley Chisholm, Martin Luther King Jr. Claudette Colvin and Vice President Kamala Harris
From left to right: Shirley Chisholm, Martin Luther King Jr., Claudette Colvin and Vice President Kamala Harris.Katty Huertas / TODAY / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

February is Black History Month, and we've rounded up quotes from inspirational icons like Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, and Claudette Colvin, a pioneer of the 1950s civil rights movement.

Share these 21 empowering quotes with your kids for Black History Month, and take the time to tell your children about the impact each had on history.

TODAY

Coretta Scott King, civil rights leader and wife of Martin Luther King Jr.

TODAY

Shirley Chisholm, first black woman elected to Congress

TODAY

Kamala Harris, first female vice president of the United States

TODAY

Frederick Douglass, abolitionist

TODAY

Martin Luther King Jr., minister and civil rights activist

TODAY

Ella Fitzgerald, American jazz singer

TODAY

Muhammad Ali, professional boxer

TODAY

Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States

TODAY

—Claudette Colvin, civil rights pioneer

TODAY

Booker T. Washington, educator and author

TODAY

Rosa Parks, civil rights activist

Related

Parents

ParentsBlack History Month: Mom's photos celebrate inspiring women

TODAY

Serena Williams, professional tennis player

TODAY

Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States

TODAY

Phylicia Rashad, actress

TODAY

—Robert F. Smith, investor

TODAY

Alicia Garza, civil rights activist and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement

TODAY

—Susan L. Taylor, journalist

TODAY

Desmond Tutu, cleric and theologian

TODAY

Jesse Owens, Olympic track and field athlete

TODAY

Maya Angelou, writer, poet and activist

TODAY

Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, actress and producer

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Revisit Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic 1963 speech

Jan. 18, 202101:40
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.