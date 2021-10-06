See the adorable way David Beckham gushed over his son's TODAY appearance

David Beckham is one proud pop.

After eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, joined TODAY Wednesday to make a traditional English breakfast sandwich — and a family recipe — the former pro soccer player couldn't help but gush about Brooklyn's appearance on his Instagram story.

David Beckham posted to Instagram stories after eldest son, Brooklyn, made his TODAY debut. davidbeckham/Instagram

"Well done Bust so good," Beckham captioned along a screen grab of Brooklyn cooking for Hoda Kotb and Al Roker in the TODAY kitchen. The proud dad also included an "x", a trademark British sign of endearment.

"Buster" is Beckham's nickname for Brooklyn. Not only has he called him this since the day he was born but he has the moniker tattooed on his neck.

But the 46-year-old dad of four wasn't done praising Brooklyn. In a second Instagram story, Beckham wrote, "That smile. Well done bust," alongside an orange heart emoji.

Brooklyn Beckham joined TODAY Wednesday to make a traditional English breakfast sandwich. davidbeckham/Instagram

During the segment, the oldest Beckham child revealed which parent was the cook in his family.

“My dad,” he said. "He likes to cook anything — risotto, pasta, loves steak."

And while the Brooklyn credits his dad for showing him around the kitchen, he revealed the English-inspired breakfast sandwich he made actually was inspired by another relative.

"My great-grandma taught me how to make this, so it's really special to me," he said.

