Victoria and David Beckham are every parent on daughter Harper's 1st day of school

Harper Beckham isn't the person in her family who is most bummed about having to go back to school after a summer of fun.

That would be her 46-year-old father.

Victoria Beckham shared a cute video on Instagram Thursday of retired soccer superstar David Beckham pleading with his 10-year-old daughter to stay as he gives her a hug on the first day of school.

"Harper, how are you feeling?" Victoria asks.

"Nervous, but very excited," Harper responds.

Her dad then fits in one more hug before school as Harper peels a pear.

"Please don't go, stay with daddy," he says. "Stay with me."

The Beckhams are soaking up every last moment after a summer spent in Miami. There are only so many first days of school left, as Harper is the youngest of their four children behind sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16.

"How does it feel to put on your school uniform after having a month in shorts and a T-shirt?" Victoria asks her daughter.

"Not the best," Harper honestly answers.

Victoria sent her well wishes on her first day.

"Back to school for Harper Seven!" she wrote on Instagram. "Not sure who is feeling it the most,🤔🥴It’s been an amazing summer!I love you @davidbeckham x"

The former Posh Spice also shared two photos on her Instagram stories of David hugging Harper.

"Is she leaving for school or leaving home? You'll be ok @davidbeckham," she jokingly wrote.