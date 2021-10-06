Brooklyn Beckham makes breakfast sandwiches and steak quesadillas

Model, photographer and eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite easy recipes that he recently cooked up on Instagram. He shows us how to make English-inspired breakfast sandwiches and steak quesadillas.

This was a dish I learned from my great-grandma, and I cherish it because it reminds me of my childhood. It's a traditional English breakfast sandwich and I love making my American friends try this English staple.

I love this recipe because it is a quick and easy dish to make when I am on the go. It has a high quality taste with very little effort required. Simple and delicious.

