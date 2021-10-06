IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sign up for TODAY Insider and get early access to Steals & Deals

Cook it like Beckham! Brooklyn Beckham reveals if mom or dad is the cook in the family

So, which one is more of a natural in the kitchen?

Brooklyn Beckham makes an English breakfast sandwich

Oct. 6, 202104:23
By Drew Weisholtz

Sure, he may have soccer and performance genes, but where does Brooklyn Beckham get his cooking skills?

The oldest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s four children was asked which parent was the cook in his family while he made an English breakfast sandwich Wednesday on TODAY.

“My dad,” he said.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“He likes to cook anything — risotto, pasta, loves steak,” he added.

And while his father may know his way around the kitchen as well as he does a soccer field, the younger Beckham said the English-inspired breakfast sandwich he made actually was inspired by another relative.

“My great-grandma taught me how to make this, so it’s really special to me,” he said.

Brooklyn Beckham makes steak quesadillas

Oct. 6, 202105:42

The 22-year-old said he has "always loved food" and became more passionate about cooking during quarantine.

"My fiancée started filming me, and I started posting it," he said. "And it's just something I love doing."

Beckham also gushed about fiancée Nicola Peltz to Hoda Kotb.

“It’s really nice,” he said about the engagement. “It’s really nice having a best friend, always.”

Brooklyn Beckham reveals he’s engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

July 13, 202000:38

Beckham popped the question to Peltz last year and shared the news on Instagram.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.