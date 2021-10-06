Cook it like Beckham! Brooklyn Beckham reveals if mom or dad is the cook in the family

Sure, he may have soccer and performance genes, but where does Brooklyn Beckham get his cooking skills?

The oldest of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s four children was asked which parent was the cook in his family while he made an English breakfast sandwich Wednesday on TODAY.

“My dad,” he said.

“He likes to cook anything — risotto, pasta, loves steak,” he added.

And while his father may know his way around the kitchen as well as he does a soccer field, the younger Beckham said the English-inspired breakfast sandwich he made actually was inspired by another relative.

“My great-grandma taught me how to make this, so it’s really special to me,” he said.

The 22-year-old said he has "always loved food" and became more passionate about cooking during quarantine.

"My fiancée started filming me, and I started posting it," he said. "And it's just something I love doing."

Beckham also gushed about fiancée Nicola Peltz to Hoda Kotb.

“It’s really nice,” he said about the engagement. “It’s really nice having a best friend, always.”

Beckham popped the question to Peltz last year and shared the news on Instagram.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx”