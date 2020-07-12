David Beckham congratulates oldest son, Brooklyn, 21, on engagement with heartfelt message

David Beckham is celebrating his oldest son's engagement!

Brooklyn Beckham, 21, announced on Instagram Saturday that he's marrying actress Nicola Peltz, 25. On Sunday, his soccer star dad took to Instagram to share his happiness over the big news.

"Congratulations to these two beautiful people ... As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys," wrote the father of four alongside a romantic snapshot of the happy couple.

His wife, Victoria Beckham, also posted the same image and her own message of congratulations on Saturday.

"The MOST exciting news!!" the Spice Girls alum captioned the Instagram. "We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much."

The groom-to-be, who works as a model, popped the question to Peltz two weeks ago, per the Instagram post announcing his engagement.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," the oldest Beckham child gushed. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx"

In response, Peltz commented, "I'm so lucky to call you mine."

Peltz, who reportedly began dating Beckham in late 2019, confirmed the wedding news on Instagram Saturday with the same picture as her fiancé and soon-to-be in-laws. In her caption, she revealed that Harper Beckham, 9, the youngest of the Beckham clan, was the shutterbug behind the sweet photo.

Brooklyn Beckham and Peltz made their relationship Instagram official in January when he shared an intimate photo celebrating her birthday.

"Happy birthday babe xx 🎂😘 you have such an amazing heart," he wrote.

Since then, Peltz has also posted numerous pictures of her beau. In May, she wrote alongside a photo of her then-boyfriend giving her a smooch on the cheek, "I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy."

In March, she captioned another sweet snapshot, "Soulmate."