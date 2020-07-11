Victoria Beckham shares son's engagement: 'We could not be happier'

Congratulations are in order!

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, announced his engagement to 25-year-old actress Nicola Peltz Saturday. The 21-year-old model shared the happy news on his Instagram, posting a photo of the couple, taken by his younger sister Harper, with Peltz wearing her stunning ring.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he captioned the post. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram shortly after her son and shared the same gorgeous photo, writing a sweet note to her son and future daughter-in-law.

“The MOST exciting news!!” she wrote. “We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕”

Peltz also announced the exciting news on her own Instagram, writing, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world.”

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side,” she continued. “Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

Beckham and Peltz went public about their relationship at the beginning of this year and the 21-year-old shared a picture of the couple to wish Peltz a happy 25th birthday in January. They were first linked towards the end of 2019 and have been dating for nine months ahead of their engagement, according to Cosmopolitan.