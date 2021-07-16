David Beckham has the perfect response to sons Cruz and Romeo dyeing their hair

Cruz Beckham debuted his new pink hair, and dad David Beckham deserves credit.

The former soccer player posted a photo of him and his sons Cruz, 16, and Romeo, 18, on Thursday.

"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's," the 46-year old teased. "by the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it #DadDidItFirst."

David Beckham sports a blond look in 1998. Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Mom Victoria Beckham, 47, is a fan of the new do.

"Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!" the former Spice Girl commented.

Brooklyn Beckham, 22, who got engaged to Nicola Petz last year, commented, "Looks so cool ❤️"

In May, Romeo followed in his father's footsteps and dyed his hair beach blond.

"Nice hair ❤️ @romeobeckham," David commented under his son's post. "I wonder where you got that idea from"

"This hair is everything!!! X," Victoria commented.

She might be a big fan of her sons' choices but doesn't hesitate to roast her husband's style.

Victoria made fun of the shoes David wore to a family outing last year.

But the youngest Beckham, Harper, might be a little sweeter than the rest of her family.

Earlier this year, Victoria shared heartfelt bedtime notes that the 10-year-old wrote for her parents.

"Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever," Harper's note for Victoria said. "I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you xoxo Sleep well sweet dreams xoxo Love Harper"

"Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best dreams," she wrote for David. "You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you xoxo I love you so much Sleep well xoxoxoxo."