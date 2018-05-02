share tweet pin email

David Beckham is certainly feeling the love!

The British father of four, who turns 43 years old today, received some incredibly sweet messages on social media for his birthday from wife Victoria, 44, and kids Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 6. (Brooklyn, 19, was absent as he's away studying in New York City.) And fair warning — your heart will melt.

Victoria shared a photo of dad gathered with the kids (sans Brooklyn, sadly), embracing each other in front of a table stacked with presents and balloons.

"Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!!" She wrote in a heartwarming caption. "So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X."

Romeo also posted a snapshot of him with his dad at the same family soiree, while Cruz opted for a throwback from what looks like a beach getaway. In respective captions, the two teens gave shoutouts to their pops, calling him "the best dad in the world."

The most charming message of all came from Harper, who read aloud a birthday note written to her dad in a video Victoria also shared on Instagram. We're squealing over her adorable British accent!

"Dear daddy, happy birthday," Harper reads. "I hope you like your fabulous present. Love, Harper. I love you so, so much, daddy."

Cheers to Papa Becks! Forty-three never looked so good.