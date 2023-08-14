Kevin Costner declares 'I'm a Swiftie' after taking his daughter to Taylor Swift concert

Kevin Costner's daughter has made him a Taylor Swift fan.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show," the "Yellowstone" actor, 68, wrote on Instagram over the weekend, sharing photos from Swift's performance. "I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together."

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too," added Costner. "An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!"

Costner is the proud dad of 7 children: Annie, Lily and Joe Costner, whom he shares with Cindy Silva; a son named Liam with former partner Bridget Rooney; and Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, whom he shares with Christine Baumgartner (who he currently in the process of divorcing).

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner in 2019. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Costner is not the only Swiftie parent in Hollywood.

Which celebrities have taken their kids to the Taylor Swift concert?

Check out the Hollywood who have taken their kids to Swift's "The Eras Tour."

Mindy Kaling

The "Inside Out" star had the time of her life at a recent Swift concert with her daughter Kit.

"Thank you so much @sofi and @taylorswift for the best first concert EVER for my daughter, Kit!" Kaling wrote on Instagram, sharing concert footage. "She swapped friendship bracelets all night and got to hear her favorite Taylor song live, Cruel Summer! It was such a magical night."

Jeannie Garth

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star treated her three daughters to an "epic night" at Swift's Los Angeles concert.

"A lifetime of singing in our car brought my tribe together for such an epic night!" she wrote on Instagram August 4. Garth shares daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 20, and Fiona, 16 with ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

"WE HAD THE BEST TIME dancing and singing every word. Such a great group to share the night with!"

Garth added a note of gratitude for Swift: "I want to personally thank you for the years and years of feeling seen you have given my girls thru your gorgeous lyrics and story telling. You were a constant in their childhoods. We always had you blasting on the radio every-time we were in the car."

"I teach them to love and respect themselves and fill their worlds with grace, strength and kindness," she added. "Your music delivers those positive messages loud and clear. So thank you for helping me shape them into the incredible women they have become and for shining your beautiful light for the world."

Vanessa Bryant

The mom and widow of NBA star Kobe Bryant took her family to see Swift's concert in early August. "Always love," she wrote on a group photo with Swift.

Vanessa's husband and the girls' father Kobe Bryant died with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a 2020 helicopter crash. The former couple also shared daughter Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

In one photo, Swift hugs Bianka while on stage. "So special," wrote Vanessa.

Jessica Alba

The actor and entrepreneur took her entire family to see Taylor Swift earlier this month.

"With the fam — what a show!" Alba captioned some group shots on Instagram, depicting husband Cash Warren and their three kids, Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 5.

Laura Dern

"Big Little Lies" star Laura Dern took in a Swift concert with her two children Jaya Harper and Ellery Harper.

"Celebrating our amazing buddy’s first show of tour," she captioned a group photo that included Swift. "Extraordinary. Found family."