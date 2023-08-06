Jennie Garth is a proud mom of three.

On Aug. 3, Garth had an adorable date with her three daughters, Luca, 26, Lola, 20, and Fiona, 16.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum attended one of Swift's Los Angeles shows with her daughters, who she shares with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli, and documented the evening in a sweet post on Instagram.

“A lifetime of singing in our car brought my tribe together for such an epic night!” Garth wrote in part in the caption. “WE HAD THE BEST TIME dancing and singing every word. Such a great group to share the night with!”

Garth also shared a personal note dedicated to Swift in her caption to thank the singer for “the years and years of feeling seen” she had given to her daughters through her music.

“I teach them to love and respect themselves and fill their worlds with grace, strength and kindness," she wrote. "Your music delivers those positive messages loud and clear. So thank you for helping me shape them into the incredible women they have become and for shining your beautiful light for the world.”

Who are Jennie Garth’s daughters?

Garth and Facinelli first met on the set of 1996's “An Unfinished Affair." The couple were married for over a decade, tying the knot in 2001 before announcing their split in March 2012.

Since Garth and Facinelli’s split, they co-parent their three daughters Luca, Lola, and Fiona. The “Twilight” star also welcomed his fourth child with his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, a son named Jack Cooper.

Garth, who has been married to actor Dave Abrams since 2015, opened up to Yahoo Life about co-parenting with her ex-husband in 2021, sharing that it can sometimes be “very challenging” and that it’s important to “continue to put the focus on the kids.”

“Their dad and I have been divorced for quite [some] time now, and time has passed, but you have to remember that divorce affects each of the kids differently,” she explained. “And a lot of people want to just say, 'Oh, they’re fine, they’re resilient, they’ll be fine.’ But I’m really a little more sensitive to the impact that it has had on each of them individually and how that will affect them as they grow into adults and parents of their own and a married person of their own.”

Here's what to know about Garth's three daughters:

Luca Bella Facinelli

Prior to their nuptials, Garth and Facinelli welcomed Luca on June 29, 1997.

In May 2023, Luca graduated from The New School in New York City. At the ceremony, Garth and Facinelli reunited to celebrate their eldest daughter's accomplishments.

Luca has followed in her mom's footsteps and starred in several smaller projects, including a role alongside Garth in the 2019 Lifetime movie “Your Family Your Life.” She's also shown off her creative side on social media over the years, sharing glimpses of her personal life through snapshots as well as clips of short films she's created.

Garth penned a touching message for her daughter on her 26th birthday, sharing the note on Instagram alongside a video of Luca twirling her way toward the beach.

"You light up every room. You make every person you encounter feel special and appreciated," Garth wrote, in part. "You shine from the inside at all times. You are pure love. I’m so lucky you are my daughter."

Lola Ray Facinelli

Garth and Facinelli welcomed their second daughter, Lola, Dec. 6, 2002.

When Lola was 5 years old, she was diagnosed with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, also known as Still's disease. In addition to arthritis, the Cleveland Clinic reports that systemic JIA can cause a high fever, rash and affect internals organs including the heart, liver, lymph nodes and spleen.

Lola earned her high school diploma June 2021 from Oakwood School in Los Angeles. Before her graduation, Garth played a special role in her daughter’s prom night by making her daughter’s dress by herself.

"The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade," Garth wrote on Instagram at the time. "She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say ‘my Mom made my dress.’"

Much like her older sister, Lola made the decision to attend college in New York City at New York University, per People. Garth got candid with the outlet about her second daughter going off to college, saying the thought "stops me in my tracks for a moment."

"Then I remind myself that this is what I’ve worked as a mother to ultimately do, let my bird leave the nest and fly,” Garth said. “I also take a beat to remember how exciting life is at that age, and all the future experiences she will have, and I get excited for her. That usually makes me redirect my emotions around it all. After all, it’s not about me — it’s all about her and her future!”

Fiona Eve Facinelli

Garth and Facinelli's youngest daughter, Fiona, was born Sept. 30, 2006. Fiona seems to keep her personal life private, choosing to share a select few photos on her Instagram.

While the actor has shared several glimpses of her daughter on social media over the year, she penned a sweet message for her 16th birthday in September 2022. Garth shared a throwback black and white photo of the mother-daughter duo as they posed nose-to-nose, writing that it is her "greatest pride and joy" to be Fiona's mom.

"You are an exceptionally deep and kind person, who knows how to love with her whole heart," Garth added. "I’m so proud of you and eternally grateful you are my daughter. You have brought so much laughter and love to my life, and to the lives of your sisters, your dads and anyone who knows you. You are a gift my dear."

After Fiona celebrated a milestone birthday, Garth surprised her 16-year-old daughter in April with a generous gift — a brand new BMW.

What has Jennie Garth said about being a mom?

Over the years, Garth has shared insights into motherhood and her three daughters. The actor, who was still starring on “Beverly Hills, 90210 at the time,” was only 25 years old when Luca was born. However, the actor doesn’t have any regrets, telling Yahoo Life in 2021, “I would do it again in a heartbeat. I love that I was a young mom.”

“I was always the youngest mom in the grade; I felt like I was one of the kids rather than one of the moms most of the time,” she said. “But if I knew then what I know now, I would wait maybe, just to experience my life a little bit more and have a little bit more of my feet on the ground as far as just who I am.”

The “What I Like About You” star said that raising three girls was “a lot, especially right now, just with the energies of the world and being a woman."

“It’s such an exciting time to be a woman right now, and I can feel that in them and they feel their options are endless and that there’s just so much out there for them,” she explained. “And that’s really exciting as a mom to see, and to sort of nurture in them that belief that the world is yours for the taking. There’s nothing you can’t do.”

As her daughters got older, Garth told People that parenting teenagers and young adults was “definitely not for the faint of heart.”

“My job now is to just sort of keep them in the right lane, because they’re doing their thing and they’re becoming who they are and who they want to be,” Garth said. “And I’m just there to support that and kind of nudge them left and right to just keep them going in the right direction. Because I kind of feel like my work here is done, but it’s never done.”