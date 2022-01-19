Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia are twinning in birthday post

Happy birthday, Natalia Bryant!

The eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant turned 19 on January 19, a milestone sometimes referred to as someone's "golden birthday."

To celebrate, mom Vanessa posted a new photo of her daughter to Instagram — and people are noticing the striking mother-daughter resemblance.

"Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant !!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!!" the proud mom captioned a photo of her daughter wearing a bright blue chunky knit sweater and bearing an uncanny resemblance to her mom.

Friends and fans were quick to chime in with celebratory birthday greetings.

Singer Ciara wrote, "HBD Nani Boo! We love you so much!"

"Happiest Birthday beautiful sweetest @nataliabryant," fashion designer Rachel Zoe chimed in.

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis commented, "Happy happy birthday Ms Natalia!! The best is yet to come."

In February 2021, the daughter of late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Just two months later, Natalia was accepted to her dream school, USC, and her mom took the opportunity to gush over her oldest daughter's accomplishment.

“Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani!” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram at the time. “I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!”

In an interview with Teen Vogue in September 2021, Natalia opened up about losing her father and 13-year-old sister Gianna in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

“I love talking about my dad,” she said. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.”

