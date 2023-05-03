Who is Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner? She recently filed for divorce

Kevin Costner's 18-year marriage to second wife Christine Baumgartner recently came to an end with Baumgartner filing for divorce.

Baumgartner's name has largely been kept out of the spotlight during the former couple's time together together, but Baumgartner, who met the "Yellowstone" star, 68, in 2004, made her own mark long ago as a handbag designer.

Here's what we know about Baumgartner, her career and her relationship with Costner.

Christine Baumartner, right, has filed for divorce from her Oscar winner husband Kevin Costner. Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Who is Christine Baumgartner?

Baumgartner has been designing handbags for nearly two decades for her own company, Cat Bag Couture. She told the Denver Post in 2005 that she got her start by creating stylish laptop covers, and Costner cheered her on.

"When I came up with some samples, I showed them to Kevin, and he said they were beautiful and amazing,” she recalled. “He told me I should take it to the next step and he’d help me. I’ve always loved fashion and style, and if you can mix it with function, it’s perfect.”

Baumgartner's friends loved the laptop covers so much, they suggested she branch out. "Some of the girls I know would ask me to make a bag, so I started sketching styles for day and evening,” she said, noting that many of her bags are named for family members and friends who inspire her.

“I love classic women who are strong and feminine,” she explained.

When did Baumgartner and Costner meet?

Baumgartner first met Costner on a golf course in the' 80s, per People. At the time, the actor was still married to his first wife, Cindy Silva, with whom he shares three children: daughters Annie, 39 and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35.

Costner and Silva divorced in 1994. Costner then briefly dated girlfriend Bridget Rooney, the mother of his son Liam, 26.

After splitting with Silva in 1998, Costner ran into Baumgartner at a restaurant and they began dating. “We exchanged numbers, and I told her that I would — did she mind if I called her in two weeks. I did not realize that was like an insult to a woman,” Costner told People in 2003.

When did Baumgartner and Costner marry?

Baumgartner and Costner tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in September 2004 at the Oscar winner’s 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, near Aspen, Colorado. Costner arrived to the even in a horse-drawn carriage while his bride arrived in a vintage pickup truck, according to People.

How many children do Baumgartner and Costner share?

The former couple share three children together: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

Why is Baumgartner filing for divorce?

It's unclear what prompted Baumgartner to file for divorce.

The news of the breakup comes less than three months after Costner posted a video of himself in February on Instagram that showed him opening a box containing the Golden Globe award he won the month prior for his role on "Yellowstone."

In the video, Costner explained that he and Baumgartner wanted to attend the awards ceremony in Los Angeles — with Baumgartner having already chosen a dress — but they had been thwarted at the last minute due to flooding in Southern California.

The news also comes amid rumors that Costner won’t return after the show's fifth season.

A rep for Costner confirmed the pair's split to NBC News on May 2, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”