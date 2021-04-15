See the adorable photos Vanessa Bryant posted of her 'Lil' Mambacitas'

Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, with the help of their daughters.

In an adorable Instagram on Wednesday, Bianka, 4, and 21-month-old Capri are seen sporting Los Angeles Lakers jerseys.

“Lil Mambacitas. Bianka & Capri,” Vanessa, 38, captioned the post.

Mambacita was Kobe’s nickname for his daughter Gianna “Gigi,” who died in the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and seven others.

In the pictures, Bianka wears No. 8, which is the number her dad wore for 10 years. Capri’s gear is etched with No. 24.

Kobe retired No. 8 and changed to jersey No. 24 in 2006.

“24 is growth,” the athlete told ESPN in 2017. “Physical attributes aren’t there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater. Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest.”

Bryant has kept the memory of Kobe and Gigi alive in the past 15 months. Last week, posted an image of Capri gazing off into the distance — a pose that reminded her of Kobe.

“It’s the KOBE stare for me~ Capri Kobe,” Vanessa wrote. “Daddy and Gigi’s twin.”

In January, Vanessa shared her advice for coping with grief and revealed that she moving forward for her children.

“Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive,” she explained in an Instagram story. “I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it’s hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn’t. Find your reason.”

On what would have been Kobe's 42nd birthday, Vanessa wrote a heartfelt post, writing she wished he and Gigi were there to celebrate.

“I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way,” she wrote, in part. “Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed.”