As John Dutton in "Yellowstone," Kevin Costner's character always puts family first. That's an approach he also takes in real life as the father of seven children, who he shares with three women.

The accomplished has three daughters and four sons ranging in age from 12 to 38 years old. And no, the younger children don't watch the Paramount+ show — or at least, they're not supposed to.

“It’s too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it,” he told Extra. “But it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else.”

With "Yellowstone's" fifth season currently on air (and Josh Lucas playing a younger version of John Dutton), TODAY is breaking down everything you need to know about its star's children.

Annie Costner

Annie Costner is Kevin Costner's oldest daughter. Robert Marquardt / WireImage

How old is she? 38

38 Who are her parents? Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva, who were college sweethearts from Cal State Fullerton, per the L.A. Times.

Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva, who were college sweethearts from Cal State Fullerton, per the L.A. Times. Where does she fall in the age lineup? Annie is Kevin's eldest child and was born in 1984. Her parents were married between 1978 to 1994 and had three children together: Annie, Lily and Joe.

Annie is Kevin's eldest child and was born in 1984. Her parents were married between 1978 to 1994 and had three children together: Annie, Lily and Joe. What does she do for a living? Much like her famous father, Annie has pursued a career in entertainment and has multiple credits as an actor, director and producer on IMDB. You might remember her as a star of the 1995 film “The Baby-Sitters Club,” where she played a character with her own name: Annie. The 38-year-old also appeared in two of her dad’s films, “The Postman” and “Dances With Wolves." Annie co-founded a production company called Sound Off Films in 2014.

Lily Costner

Lily Costner co-writes music with her dad. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic

How old is she? 36

36 Who are her parents? Kevin Costner and Cindy Costner

Kevin Costner and Cindy Costner Where does she fall in the age lineup? Lily is Kevin’s second child and was born in 1986, two years after her sister Annie. She is Kevin and Cindy's middle child and is two years older than her brother Joe.

Lily is Kevin’s second child and was born in 1986, two years after her sister Annie. She is Kevin and Cindy's middle child and is two years older than her brother Joe. What does she do for a living? Lily has a talent for singing and has musical credits in two of her father's films: "Black or White" and "3000 Miles to Graceland." Most recently, she collaborated with her dad for the song “Heaven’s Gate” from the 2020 album “Tales of Yellowstone,” per Country Living. In 2017, Kevin told the Huffington Post that his daughter is an "amazing singer and songwriter."

Lily has a talent for singing and has musical credits in two of her father's films: "Black or White" and "3000 Miles to Graceland." Most recently, she collaborated with her dad for the song “Heaven’s Gate” from the 2020 album “Tales of Yellowstone,” per Country Living. In 2017, Kevin told the Huffington Post that his daughter is an "amazing singer and songwriter." Fun fact: Lily and Annie share a passion for acting and they both appeared in “The Postman” and “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

Joe Costner

Joe Costner is "really gifted in music," per his dad. Richard Corkery / Getty Images

How old is he? 34

34 Who are his parents? Kevin Costner and Cindy Costner

Kevin Costner and Cindy Costner Where does he fall in the age lineup? Joe is Kevin’s third child and was born in 1988, two years after his sister Lily. He is Kevin and Cindy’s youngest child.

Joe is Kevin’s third child and was born in 1988, two years after his sister Lily. He is Kevin and Cindy’s youngest child. What does he do for a living? In a 2017 interview with the Huffington Post, Kevin revealed that his son is "really gifted in music." Per Good Housekeeping, Joe owns Spartan Recording, a mobile recording studio.

In a 2017 interview with the Huffington Post, Kevin revealed that his son is "really gifted in music." Per Good Housekeeping, Joe owns Spartan Recording, a mobile recording studio. Fun fact: Joe appeared in "The Postman" alongside his sisters Annie and Lily in 1997. He can also be seen in another one of his father's films called "Tin Cup."

Liam Costner

How old is he? 26

26 Who are his parents? Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney, granddaughter of Pittsburgh Steelers founding owner Art Rooney.

Kevin Costner and Bridget Rooney, granddaughter of Pittsburgh Steelers founding owner Art Rooney. Where does he fall in the age lineup? Liam is Kevin's fourth child and is eight years younger than his older brother Joe. Liam was born in 1996, two years after Kevin and Cindy got divorced, and is the only child he shares with Rooney.

Cayden Wyatt Costner

Kevin Costner describes his son Cayden Wyatt Costner as a "good older brother." Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

How old is he? 15

15 Who are his parents? Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Where does he fall in the age lineup? Cayden was born in 2007, three years after his parents married in 2004. He is the first of three children that the couple share.

Cayden was born in 2007, three years after his parents married in 2004. He is the first of three children that the couple share. What has his father said about him? In 2017, Kevin spoke to the Huffington Post about his children and described Cayden as a "good older brother." Ahead of Cayden's birth, Costner spoke about being an older father. "I don’t kid myself about certain realities: I won’t be around to see as much of this one’s life as I’ll get to see of my older kids’ lives. So with him, I really want to be there for every single moment that I can," he told Good Housekeeping.

Hayes Logan Costner

Hayes Logan Costner is an athlete, according to his dad. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

How old is he? 13

13 Who are his parents? Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Where does he fall in the age lineup? Hayes was born in 2009 and is the second of three children that Kevin and Christine share. Hayes falls between his siblings Cayden and Grace in the age lineup.

Hayes was born in 2009 and is the second of three children that Kevin and Christine share. Hayes falls between his siblings Cayden and Grace in the age lineup. What has his father said about him? In a 2016 interview with TODAY, Kevin said his son Hayes was very athletic. "We’re at all the little league games, we’re in that car constantly. We’re trying to get the kids on the same team so we wont have to go to three practices," he said. "So poor little Hayes, who's in the middle, is having to play with eight and nine year olds and he's six and he can hack it."

Grace Avery Costner

Grace Avery Costner is Kevin Costner's youngest and a "girly girl," according to her dad. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

How old is she? 12

12 Who are her parents? Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Where does she fall in the age lineup? Grace was born in 2010 and is the youngest of Kevin and Christine’s three children. She is also Kevin’s youngest child overall.

Grace was born in 2010 and is the youngest of Kevin and Christine’s three children. She is also Kevin’s youngest child overall. What has her father said about her? In a 2016 appearance on TODAY, Kevin described Grace as his "girly girl." He said, "She’s sewing and dancing and but when she sees the ball bouncing out in the backyard, I can feel her gravitate out with the boys."