Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also dies in helicopter crash

NBC News has confirmed that Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, also died in the helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area on Sunday, Jan. 26.

News of Bryant's death led to an outpouring of grief from friends, fans, and fellow NBA players. Several minutes later, it was reported that Gianna had died as well, leading to further tributes to the father and daughter.

Bryant, 41, and his wife, Vanessa, were parents to four daughters, including Gianna, 17-year old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and six-month-old Capri. The whereabouts of Vanessa and the other three girls have not been confirmed.

The pair had reportedly been traveling to Mamba Sports Academy, a sports facility that Bryant established and coached at, for a basketball game when the helicopter crashed. Also on board were another player and parent, as well as the helicopter's pilot.

Bryant coached Gianna's team, the Los Angeles Lady Mambas. Just weeks ago, Gianna shared a video of herself playing basketball on Instagram and compared it against a clip of her father playing in the NBA.

Another sweet photo from Gianna's Instagram shows her and Bryant grinning from courtside seats at the Staples Center.

In November, a sweet video of Bryant and his daughter sitting courtside at a basketball game went viral online for the cute bonding moment between the two. Several fans reshared the video today in light of the horrible news.