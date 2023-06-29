Travis Barker leaves cheeky comment about name of his 1st child with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker recently announced they are expecting their first child together, and it looks like they already have a name picked out.

After confirming the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post on June 16, the couple also revealed that they are expecting a boy. Now, they are sharing sweet updates on Kardashian Barker's growing baby bump.

On June 28, “The Kardashians” star, 44, posted a carousel of photos of her cradling her stomach while standing in front of a pool. In several photos, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, embraced his wife and held her hand.

Next to the romantic maternity photoshoot, Barker left a comment teasing that the couple’s search for the perfect name has ended.

“I already know his name,” Barker wrote, with a winking emoji.

Fans speculated about the name in the comments, with some wondering if it would have a familial connection. Others joked that the name should be Kravis, a combination of Kourtney and Travis.

The arrival of their son will add to their blended family. Kardashian Barker shares three children with her ex Scott Disick, and the musician has two children from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The reality television star and her husband married in May 2022. Since then, they've been open about their pregnancy journey — including their experience with in vitro fertilization — on social media and her Hulu series.

During the Season Three premiere of "The Kardashians," which dropped May 25, Kardashian Barker said she was “officially done with IVF.” Less than a month after the episode released, the couple shared the news of her pregnancy with the world.

On June 16, Kardashian Barker shared a video of her attending one of her husband's concerts and holding up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant. The public announcement was a re-creation of a scene from Blink-182’s “All The Small Things” music video when a fan stands in a crowd with the same sign.

In Kardashian Barker's video, the crowd erupts into supportive cheers as Barker jumps from the stage, hugs his wife and plants a kiss on her cheek.

On June 25, Barker used his drumming skills to help reveal the sex of the baby. Kardashian Barker uploaded an Instagram video of her sitting on her husband’s lap behind a drum set.

When Barker hit the cymbals, a confetti cannon blasted blue streamers into the air.

The couple shared a kiss as they celebrated their baby boy.