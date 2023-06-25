Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the sex of their baby in fun drumroll video

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are having a boy.

The couple revealed the sex of their baby in a sweet video on Instagram June 24.

In the clip, Kardashian Barker sat on her husband's lap behind a drum set outside before the Blink-182 drummer initiated a drum roll. When he hit the cymbals, a confetti cannon went off, shooting blue streamers into the sky before the couple shared a kiss.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker find out they're having a baby boy! @kourtneykardash / via Instagram

Kardashian Barker publicly announced she was expecting the couple’s first child together at Barker's concert June 16.

The Poosh founder gave a sweet nod to her husband and Blink-182 in her announcement, re-creating a scene from the band’s “All The Small Things” music video as she stood in the crowd with a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Kardashian Barker can be seen projected on screen at the show with her sign before she was joined by Barker in the crowd to embrace in a hug.

Kardashian Barker shares three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker also shares three children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, including stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 as well as son Landon 19, and daughter Alabama, 17.

Even before the couple got married in 2022, Kardashian Barker and Barker have embraced their blended family, but we were eager to expand. Their desire to have a child together was a topic of discussion across multiple seasons of the family’s reality show on Hulu, “The Kardashians.”

Over the years, Kardashian Barker has been transparent about her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, including the effects it had on her body. However, she noted on several occasions that she had ultimately stopped her IVF treatments, including on the Season Three premiere of the show where she declared the couple were “officially done with IVF.”

“I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said during the episode. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

Since announcing her pregnancy publicly, Kardashian Barker has been giving glimpses of her baby bump to fans.

Two days after she shared news of her pregnancy, Kardashian Barker posted some behind-the-scenes photos of the announcement alongside her husband. In the snaps, her baby bump was visible underneath her sheer top as the couple posed in various scenarios, including Barker pretending to drum on her stomach with a set of drumsticks.

Kardashian Barker also shared another snap on Instagram June 22, posting a photo of herself in a full length mirror as she donned a green string bikini with her baby bump on display.