It's been a long road for Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker in their journey to have a baby, but it's finally happening: They're expecting their first child together!

The 44-year-old reality star revealed the news to the 47-year-old Blink-182 musician in a big way at his concert on June 16. She was spotted in the crowd holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," which was met by enormous cheers.

She shared the moment on Instagram, and Barker is seen standing from his drum set and jumping the stage to embrace his wife.

The couple, who married in 2022, have been open about their journey to conceive on Kardashian Barker's reality show with her family, "The Kardashians." In the first season, she says she and Barker hoped to expand their blended family.

Kardashian Barker is a parent of three with her ex Scott Disick, and Barker has two kids from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," she says on the show, which later follows the two in and out of visits to the doctor.

In the latest season of the show, which premiered in May, Kardashian Barker says she and her husband are "officially done" with in vitro fertilization.

She shares that she had felt pressure to freeze her eggs in her late 30s before she and Barker were together. She says she underwent the process, but "most of them didn’t survive the thaw" and none made it to embryo.

"I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," Kardashian Barker says on the show. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."