Kourtney Kardashian says she and Travis Barker are ‘officially done’ with IVF

Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed in the Season Three premiere of "The Kardashians" that she and her husband Travis Barker are "officially done with IVF."

The two have been trying to have a child together since the show's first season.

In the premiere, which dropped on May 25 on Hulu, Kardashian Barker, 44, said she is leaving family planning in God's hands.

"I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she said. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Kardashian Barker went on to explain that she had felt pressure to freeze her eggs when she was 38 or 39, before she and Barker started dating.

She said they'd successfully retrieved seven eggs during that process but "most of them didn't survive the thaw ... and then none of them made it to an embryo."

Kardashian Barker went on to speak about the egg freezing process and its associated misconceptions.

"The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed. I think that that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it's a safety net and then it's not," she said.

Kardashian Barker already has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

In the season premiere, Kardashian Barker said that IVF had been hard on her body and mental health

"My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll," she said. "So I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be."

Her comments echo sentiments from the first season of “The Kardashians,” when she and Barker revealed they were trying to have a baby together.

At the time, she said IVF hadn't "been the most amazing experience."

She said that the medicine gave her some side effects and she felt "a little bit off, not like myself, super moody and hormonal. I’m a lunatic half the time."

It's possible her stance on IVF could have changed since the show wrapped filming for the third season. In a post earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo embracing her "little IVF body."

Kourtney Kardashian posts bikini photo, writes 'a little IVF body' @kourtneykardash via Instagram

Kardashian Barker did not specify when she took the photo, however, and posted several photos celebrating her friend’s birthday.