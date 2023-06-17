Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement recreates scene from Blink-182 music video

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy announcement paid homage to husband Travis Barker's band, Blink-182, in the cutest way.

On June 16, Kardashian Barker shared video footage from a Blink-182 concert where she held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” from the audience.

As fans recall, a woman did this exact same thing in Blink-182’s 1999 music video for their hit song, “All The Small Things.”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's sign matches one featured in Blink-182's music video for "All The Small Things." Instagram / YouTube

In the video, which parodies '90s boy bands, Blink-182 performs for a crowd of adoring fans who hold up signs for the rockers, like "Blink Me" and "I Want You That Way, Baby."

During an instrumental bridge, Barker kisses a woman on the beach. That woman later dances to the song while holding up a yellow sign that reads, "Travis I'm pregnant."

This time, unlike the music video, Barker immediately jumped off stage to give Kardashian Barker a hug and a kiss after seeing her sign.

Kardashian Barker later shared a clip from the "All The Small Things" music video on her Instagram story, seemingly confirming the reference.

Kardashian Barker's pregnancy comes after the couple opened up about wanting to have a child together on her family's reality show, "The Kardashians."

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kardashian Barker said on the show.

Kardashian Barker has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker has two children from his previous marriage to model Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

The show followed Kardashian Barker as she started her IVF journey. However, in Season Three of "The Kardashians," she said she was “officially done with IVF" and wanted to leave her family planning in God's hands.

“I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said at the time. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

During Season One, Kardashian Barker also said she wasn't having "the most amazing experience" with IVF.

She said the medicine had some side effects that left her feeling “a little bit off, not like myself, super moody and hormonal."

"I’m a lunatic half the time," she said on the show.

Now that she's getting ready to welcome her fourth child, the couple couldn't be any happier. In fact, fans expressed their joy at Kardashian Barker's pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

"This is my favorite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations," one person said.

Another wrote, "Not me actually crying 😭 what a cute way to tell him."