See how Travis Barker's kids reacted to his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's kids couldn't be happier that their dad is going to marry Kourtney Kardashian.

After news of the couple's engagement broke overnight, Barker's two children gave the announcement their seal of approval on their social media accounts.

The Blink-182 drummer's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared a photo on her Instagram stories of her father giving his new fiancée a smooch on the cheek and added the following caption: "So happy for you guys I love u both!"

Love is in the air for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Barker's 18-year-old son, Landon, posted a photo of the happy couple kissing in his Instagram stories and added the caption, "I'm so happy for you guys. Love you guys so much!" He added an engagement ring emoji.

Barker's children are happy for him and his new fiancée. landonasherbarker/Instagram

Landon also posted a video from a family dinner on his TikTok channel and added the following caption: "So happy for me and my new family!" In the video, Barker and Kardashian canoodle at the head of of the table and Landon can be seen giving a thumbs-up.

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a photo of the romantic proposal and wrote "forever." In the sweet snapshot, the 42-year-old and her beau, who is 45, share a loving embrace on a beach while surrounded by red roses and white candles.

Now that the two are engaged, they'll be officially merging their blended family. Kardashian has three children from a previous relationship with reality star Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Kardashian began dating Barker in January after being longtime friends with the drummer. Since then, they've been sharing plenty of public displays of affection on their social media accounts. They made their red carpet debut in September at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

In August, the lovebirds marked an important milestone when Barker took his first flight in 13 years since he was involved in a deadly plane crash. After taking that intimidating step, the musician posted about it on Instagram, writing, "With you anything is possible."