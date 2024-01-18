Kaley Cuoco is an open book when it comes to being a new mom, and she doesn't care if people disagree with some of her parenting decisions.

The "Big Bang" star and her husband, actor Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their first child, Matilda, in March 2023. In an interview with USA Today, Cuoco revealed how she's fared during her first year as a mother and her mindset and strategies for parenthood.

Specifically, she said that one decision she's made may upset some — allowing her 10-month-old daughter to have screen time.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don’t care," she said. "My daughter’s seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

She said it's been nice for her as well.

"It's actually been cool to go back and watch some of these Disney movies," she continued. "Some of them are so new that I’ve never even seen them. So I’m experiencing this whole thing with her."

Cuoco said that every kid is different, and the best advice for expecting parents is to disregard most parenting advice.

"If she’s going crazy, and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes," she said. "That’s great. To me, that’s wonderful. There’s maybe the next mom who doesn’t want them to watch TV, and that’s fine too. But that definitely works for us."

Cuoco has been promoting her recent movie "Role Play," in which she plays Emma, an assassin-for-hire who tries to hide her career from her husband and children.

She appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Jan. 8 to discuss the film and shared some funny stories about how parenthood has been for her thus far.

"A lot of judgements, but it's incredible," Cuoco said. "I feel like everyone judges what you do with your kid."

For example, the couple was judged harshly for using a sound machine on their first flight with Matilda. She was asked to turn it off after a passenger complained about the noise.

"I was just sitting there," Cuoco said. "I can't believe that she came over and said that to us. We were so angry."

After they got off the plane, Matilda was laughing and happy, and Cuoco said the person who made the complaint said, "Oh so your daughter does know how to smile."

Cuoco joked that she “could have strangled” that passenger in that moment. But most of all, she thinks people should just leave babies alone.

"You see all these things on social media where people are really, truly, getting mad at these babies," Cuoco said. "Like, justice for babies!"