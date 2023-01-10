Kaley Cuoco’s elaborate baby shower included unicorns and a light show

Kaley Cuoco is going all out to celebrate her first pregnancy.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the 37-year-old actor shared photos on Instagram from her elaborate baby shower that she threw with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

In the first picture of the slideshow, Cuoco and the “Ozark” actor share a kiss onstage while standing in front of a balloon display that spells “Baby Pelphrey.”

Other snaps showed the couple embracing, laughing and holding hands as they enjoyed their baby shower. There were also multiple signs that said “Baby Girl Pelphrey” and images of unicorns.

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the “Flight Attendant” star wrote in the caption.

She added, “Thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Cuoco continued to gush about her baby shower on her Instagram story.

She reshared a video from the company that created a light show for the event. In the clip, the lights spelled out “Baby Girl Pelphrey 2023” next to firework designs in the sky.

“Thank you to this team for capping the night and wowing the crowd with the most gorgeous drone show I have ever seen in my life,” Cuoco said on her Instagram story.

Another video from the drone show featured a massive red heart lighting up the night sky.

The former “Big Bang Theory” actor also included pictures of her posing with guests and Pelphrey at the party. In her photo with her boyfriend, Cuoco smiled wide as she cradled her growing baby bump.

She wore pink and white sneakers and a hot pink minidress that was decorated with flowers.

Cuoco has been documenting her pregnancy journey with fans on social media.

In October 2022, Cuoco revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 ... beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!” she cheered on Instagram beside a gallery of photos of the couple preparing to become parents.

A day after she announced her baby news, Cuoco posted photos from some of the early days of her pregnancy.

She complimented her stunt double Monette Moio for taking care of her when the actor became sick while they filmed an action movie.

Cuoco also shared a cute snap of her showing her baby bump to her horses.

“Introducing the bub to the horses,” she said on her Instagram story.

In November 2022, she confirmed she was “halfway” through her pregnancy with a few mirror selfies of her growing belly on Instagram.

She tagged Pelphrey in the post.

The 40-year-old actor and Cuoco met in April last year.

She spoke about their relationship and building a life together in an interview with USA Today published in May.

“We have the same manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph), and we were set up by (her), which is so Hollywood,” she explained at the time. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.’”

She continued, “We met at the ‘Ozark‘ premiere (in April), and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight.”