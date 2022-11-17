Kaley Cuoco is bumpin’ along with her pregnancy.

The “Flight Attendant” actor showed off her growing bump in a series of mirror selfies shared on her Instagram story.

Cuoco shared this photo on Nov. 16 to her Instagram story. @kaleycuoco / Instagram

“Halfway @tommyprelphrey,” she wrote in a story where she shoved off her growing belly.

In another photo, she poses in a black dress and Crocs shoes, with the sun seemingly highlighting her baby bump.

Cuoco shows off her growing baby bump. @kaleycuoco / Instagram

On Oct. 11, the actor announced that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey were expecting her first child.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon…” Cuoco wrote on Instagram at the time, tagging Pelphrey and telling him that she loved him.

At the time, Cuoco celebrated her announcement with a series of happy photos of her with Pelphrey. The pictures showed the couple with a slice of cake made of pink frosting and sprinkles. Other pictures in the post showed Pelphrey showing off a baby onesie that read “Love my Daddy” and polaroids of the couple posting together with their positive pregnancy tests.

In May, Cuoco spoke with USA Today about building a life with Pelphrey.

“I want to come home after that and take the rest of the year off and support Tom and what he’s shooting,” she said. “And actually be there for someone else, not just myself.”

Cuoco noted that she and Pelphrey met in April of this year while attending the premiere of the final season of “Ozark.”

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting,” she said of seeing Pelphrey for the first time. “It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”