Kaley Cuoco shares new pics of baby Matilda settling in at home: ‘Girl gang’

It appears that Kaley Cuoco couldn't be more in love with her newborn daughter, Matilda.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star, who shares Matilda with her boyfriend, "Ozark" star Tom Pelphrey, posted several adorable pics of her little girl April 4 in her Instagram story.

In the first pic, little Matilda, who was born on March 30, is seen gazing into the camera while wearing a pink onesie. "Good morning," Cuoco, 37, wrote on the image.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey'sdaughter, Matilda, stares at the camera. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

"Daddy's girl," the actor wrote on a sweet image showing Matilda resting on Pelphrey's chest.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's daugther rests on Pelphrey's chest. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

A third photo showed Matilda napping with both her parents — with one of the couple's cute dogs joining in the snooze. "Zzz..." Cuoco wrote on that one.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey rest with daughter Matilda. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

The first-time mom’s final photo showed her gazing at baby Matilda sleeping in her lap as the pair rested together on a sofa.

"Matilda's girl gang," Cuoco captioned it.

Kaley Cuoco with daughter Matilda. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey first sparked dating rumors in the spring of 2022. The pair announced they were expecting a baby in October 2022.

Cuoco announced Matilda’s arrival earlier this week by sharing a carousel of family photos taken at the hospital after the "Flight Attendant" star gave birth.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” she wrote. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.”

Cuoco added, “We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Cuoco added video of new dad Pelphrey cradling his little girl in his arms in her Instagram story.

Pelphrey shared news of Matilda's arrival in his own Instagram post alongside more sweet photos of the trio. In his caption, he included a quote from the poet Rumi, writing, “'You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.'"

“My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle….Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey,” Pelphrey continued. “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”