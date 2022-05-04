Kaley Cuoco and ‘Ozark’ actor Tom Pelphrey get cozy on vacation

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting really comfortable with one another.

On Tuesday, Cuoco, 36, shared some pictures of herself and Pelphrey, 39, that appear to be from a scenic mountain trip.

Kuoco started her post with a photo of the gorgeous landscape, and also included some cute Polaroid photos that she and Pelphrey took together, as well as a candid selfie of the "Ozark" actor giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Life lately," Cuoco wrote, along with a string of emojis and a sweet quote.

Pelphrey also shared a photo of the Polaroid images. In the quickly-developing photos, Cuoco and Pelphrey can be seen smiling for the camera and making silly faces while dressed casually.

Pelphrey also included a passage from "Noah's wall," about wanting to be seen by someone who believes you're worth saving. It's unclear what "Noah's wall" or the date that Pelphrey shared refer to.

"It makes you wonder when it was you lost your place," Pelphrey wrote. "Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey's getaway comes after "The Flight Attendant" star separated from her husband, Karl Cook, in September.

The pair got married in June 2018 after they started seeing each other in 2016.

In a joint statement, Cuoco and Cook told TODAY that even though they have a "deep love and respect for one another," they realized that their "current paths" have taken them in "opposite directions."

"We wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they said. “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another."

Before Cook, Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. Although both of her marriages ended in divorce, Cuoco told Glamour in April that she still loves love.

“I’m not someone that wants to be by myself," she said. "I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."

"It’s like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered," Cuoco continued. "And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better.”

The "Big Bang Theory" alum noted that her views on marriage has also changed and she doesn't plan on being a bride again.

“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," she said. "Absolutely not."

