Kaley Cuoco has the sweetest reaction to daughter Matilda saying ‘mama’ for the first time

Kaley Cuoco’s first Thanksgiving with daughter Matilda included the adorable toddler uttering “mama” for the first time.

On Nov. 23, the first-time mom shared the unexpected moment when Matilda, 7 months, repeated the word “mama” back to her in a cute video.

The 37-year-old actor uploaded a clip to her Instagram story of her baby girl sweetly resting on her lap. In the clip, Cuoco continuously says “mama” while Matilda breaks out into a fit of baby giggles and sticks out her tongue. Matilda then shocks Cuoco by saying “Mama mama mama.”

Kaley Cuoco shared a video to her Instagram story Nov. 23 of her being stunned when daughter Matilda, 7 months, said "mama" for the first time. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Cuoco gasps and replies, “Mama! What? You just said Mama! What was that?” before showering her daughter with kisses.

The “Flight Attendant” star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on March 30. Two days later, she announced Matilda’s arrival on Instagram and shared a series of photos of the proud parents bonding with their newborn.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” she gushed in the caption. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

She thanked all the doctors and nurses who helped her before adding a special message for the “Ozark” actor. “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did,” she wrote.

Many fans commented asking about Matilda’s name. In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Cuoco revealed that she and Pelphrey fell in love with the name about a week into their relationship.

They heard someone call out “Matilda” and knew it would be a great name for a baby.

“We looked at each other and it was like, ‘Would it be crazy to say if we had a baby we’d name her Matilda?’” she recalled earlier this month. “You know when you first start dating and you’re so obsessed, and you’re planning your future children? It was that sort of thing.”

The couple publicly shared their pregnancy news in October 2022. She told TODAY.com that they knew early on they already had the perfect name picked out for their baby girl, but they wanted to keep it a secret.

“When we got pregnant and we learned we were having a girl, we were like, ‘Oh my God — we have the name. We actually kept her name a complete secret until she was born,” she shared.

She continued, “And it’s so her. She’s such a Matilda.”