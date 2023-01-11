Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump makes 1st red carpet appearance at Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco was glowing at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The 37-year-old actor made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Jan. 10 at the The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the “Flight Attendant” star looked lovely in a lavender gown with two embellished straps that included tiny bows. Her hair was swept up in a chic updo and her makeup matched her light purple dress.

Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Cuoco was photographed cradling her baby bump and also giving the "Ozark" actor a kiss.

Pelphrey looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket and shirt with black slacks and bowtie.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, together in October.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 ... beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram, showing off her pregnancy journey thus far.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating in early 2022 after meeting in April. The “Big Bang Theory” star told USA Today that it was “love at first sight.”

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together,” she added.

In November, Cuoco said that she was “halfway” through her pregnancy and excited to meet her baby girl.

Most recently, on Jan. 9, the actor shared photos on Instagram from her elaborate baby shower that she and Pelphrey threw for their friends and family.

“Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” Cuoco wrote. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives.”

The 2023 Golden Globes Awards is a special night for Cuoco, who is nominated in the best actress, musical/comedy series category. She is up against “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson, Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Building,” Jenna Ortega for “Wednesday” and Jean Smart for “Hacks.”