Carson Daly's son helps him out on TODAY with homemade graphics

TODAY's Carson Daly is getting some help on the job from his family while they’re quarantined.

His son Jackson helped his dad with PopStart on Monday, holding up some homemade graphics.

All signs point to Jackson being a big helper. TODAY

“Carson, bringing the fire from home,” Savannah Guthrie said while introducing him.

“There’s CGI, computer-generated imagery. This is KGI. This is kid-generated imagery,” Carson said while pointing to a handwritten “PopStart” sign that Jackson, 11, was holding behind him.

Carson then launched into the segment, informing viewers about the at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend, while Jackson held up an “SNL” sign over his dad’s left shoulder.

Jackson remained on the case, holding up an Easter sign while Daly did a roundup of how the TODAY anchors spent Easter and a photo of Al Roker while Daly let everyone know that the weatherman’s daughter Courtney got engaged.

As PopStart drew to a close, Hoda Kotb said goodbye to Jack, inspiring him to lean in, put down his PopStart sign, show his face and wave.

Jackson was the star of the show! TODAY

Jackson and his father have been teaming up a lot during the quarantine. Last week, Carson gave him a haircut and then Jackson was the brains behind the operation to fool people into thinking his dad shaved his head.

Carson got a big assist from Jackson. TODAY

"He goes, 'It would be funny if you posted a picture of you bald,''' Carson said on TODAY. "I was like, 'That's a great idea.'

Daly is not alone when it comes to TV personalities getting their kids involved in their work while quarantined.

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel played a kid-friendly version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” with his children and Kelly Clarkson’s kids crashed her interview with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick on her talk show.

Jimmy Fallon has also seen his daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, emerge as stars while he’s hosted his at-home edition of “The Tonight Show.”