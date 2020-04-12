Drive-by visits, egg fails and family: See how the TODAY team celebrated Easter

This Easter might feel different than others, but the TODAY anchors and co-hosts who celebrate made sure it was an extra special day spent with their close family members.

There was food, Easter egg hunts and of course, family. Hoda Kotb shared an adorable video of her oldest daughter, Haley Joy, discovering a bag filled with goodies.

"It's from the Easter bunny!" Hoda told her daughter, who smiled as she took out her new toys.

Hoda also shared a sweet snap of Haley Joy and Hope Catherine wearing matching pajamas, simply captioned with, "Happy Easter xoxo."

At Savannah Guthrie's house, her daughter Vale and son Charley dyed Easter eggs and wrote sweet thank you notes for the Easter Bunny.

"Dear Easter Bunny, I love you. Hope you like my mom's Easter bunny," said one note, which also included a drawing of a smiling bunny.

It turns out those eggs didn't go exactly according to plan. Savannah shared a hilarious and relatable photo of her hard boil egg fail. Even if she said she "still can't boil an egg," Charley and Vale seemed to have a very fun Easter.

Carson Daly shared some family photos of his Easter celebration, which included the family's newest addition, daughter Goldie, who was born March 26.

"Fun dressing up for Easter (home) family mass this morning. Especially grateful for our blessings this Easter & praying for all those impacted lately," he wrote. "Also thankful for our Catholic parish St. Mary’s & Father Bob & clergy for providing services & leading our community through this crazy time. Happy Easter to you all! (I may have had a screwdriver during this mass, please keep that fact between us) Amen."

While everyone is practicing social distancing, Dylan Dreyer still wanted to make sure she could tell her dad "Happy Easter." She brought her husband Brian Fichera and their two sons Calvin and Oliver by her father's house for a quick "drive-by" visit from a distance.

"I spend every Easter with my dad... so it only made sense to do an Easter drive-by!" Dylan wrote on Instagram.

Calvin, who is 3, held a sign wishing his grandfather a "Happy Easter!"

Craig Melvin shared a photo of him smiling with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two adorable kids, Del and Sibby.

"Happy Easter from the Melvins. Hope you’re enjoying your family or family of friends," he wrote.

Al Roker shared a photo of himself, his wife Deborah Roberts and their son, Nick, dressed up for Easter and posing with their dog.

He also shared another family photo taken before the pandemic that included his daughters Courtney and Leila. Of course, Al also took the opportunity to make his followers laugh with a fun JibJab video that put his face on a bunny dancing.

"Every bunny dance now!" he wrote.

Al shared some good news with his followers as well: Courtney is engaged!