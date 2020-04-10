Carson Daly shares adorable new photo of baby daughter Goldie

We just can’t get enough of Goldie!

Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, welcomed their newest bundle of joy to the world two weeks ago, and on Friday morning, the TODAY co-host shared another sweet pic of his pride and joy.

Carson posted the adorable daddy-daughter photo to Instagram along with a quote from a Fanny Fern column that read, “To her, the name of father was another name for love.”

It might just be another name for tired, too, if dad’s sleepy eyes are anything to go by. Then again, he looks far more awake than the last time we got a peek at the pair.

Nap time for Carson and Go Go. Carson Daly

Goldie Patricia Daly, or Go Go as her family calls her, was born March 26, and she’s baby No. 4 — and daughter No. 3 — for Carson and Siri.

But she’s more than that. As Carson told us when he explained the story behind her name, “She seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow.”

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, 11, holds baby Goldie alongside his other sisters, London, 5, and Etta, 7. Carson Daly

And her siblings, Jackson, 11, Etta, 7, and London, 5, seem to feel the same way.

"The kids love her,” Siri said in a video call to TODAY Wednesday. “They're like little mothers and fathers to her.”

And just like the rest of us, she added that they “can’t get enough” of the little one.