Congratulations, Carson! He and wife Siri just welcomed baby No. 4

Congratulations are in order! Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, have just welcomed baby No. 4 — and daughter No. 3! — to their family.

They announced the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly on Instagram Thursday evening.

"She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2 lbs & 20 inches long," the caption for their post read. "Go Go and mom are doing great."

In the photo, Carson and Siri are seen holding their beautiful bundle of joy while also wearing face masks, a reminder of the current climate.

The heartfelt post continued with a special thank you to the medical staff at the New York hospital where "Go Go" was born.

"The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave and selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus," they wrote. "We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history."

They added, "We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all."

Goldie's middle name, Patricia, is a tribute to Carson's late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away in 2017.

The couple, who were already proud parents to son Jack, 11, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5, revealed that they were expanding their family back in September, when the TODAY co-host and “Voice” host shared the happy news right here on the show.

“We’re thrilled. We have the best family,” Carson said on the 3rd hour of TODAY. “We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”

And he assured everyone that their other children were just as thrilled as mom and dad.

"We all get along so well, we love each other so much,'' he said. "This will be a nice addition, and all the kids are really excited."

"Family is everything to me,'' he added at the time. "My faith and my family. And then friends and then fun. That's it, so to be able to come here today and share the news, it just feels good."

In January, Carson delivered more news on the show, this time with Siri right by his side.

"Have we revealed the sex yet?" Carson asked his wife on-air.

"We haven't, but we can," Siri said.

That’s when we learned that a girl was on the way, and that’s also when Carson opened the floor to name suggestions from members of his TODAY family.

Al Roker was rooting for "Aloe," Savannah Guthrie suggested "Carsonita," Hoda Kotb liked "Bingo" (which happens to be Carson's nickname for Siri), Craig Melvin recommended "Cari" and Jenna Bush Hager offered up "Max."

The birth of little Goldie Patricia makes for the latest arrival in the recent TODAY baby boom. It’s been nearly a year since Hoda adopted her second daughter, Hope, and in August, her fourth hour co-host, Jenna, gave birth to a boy named Hal.

And, of course, Dylan Dreyer is still on maternity leave after welcoming son Oliver to the world in January.