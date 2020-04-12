Al Roker can finally share the happy news — his daughter Courtney is engaged!

The proud dad is clearly good at keeping a secret. He said he waited until Courtney posted about her engagement on Instagram before he told the world.

"I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. #shesaidyes Could not be more thrilled for these two," Al wrote on Instagram.

Al shared photos of Courtney and her new fiancé, Wesley Laga, showing off her new ring and looking absolutely ecstatic.

Courtney, who is a trained chef and recipe developer for Chefman, a kitchen appliance company, first posted about her engagement on Instagram.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason. We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold," she said. "Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV."

"I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon!" she said. "Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you."