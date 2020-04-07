He's a pro! Carson Daly cuts his son's hair in a makeshift home barbershop

Like millions of parents, Carson and Siri Daly haven’t been able to take their kids for haircuts while in quarantine. So Carson set up an at-home barbershop to give his son a trim — and it turns out he’s a natural!

Jackson's looking sharp! Carson Daly

The TODAY co-host — who has been spending quality time at home with his wife, newborn daughter Goldie and their three older kids — shared photos of 11-year-old Jackson’s stylish new hairdo.

Carson did a great job! Carson Daly

“He’s got some lines. I gave him a little fade. He’s high and tight!” Carson said during a video check-in Tuesday on TODAY. “Look at him, (he’s like) a young Harry Styles!”

This outdoor setup is great for at-home haircuts. Carson Daly

He also shared a photo of the makeshift barbershop Carson set up outside, complete with scissors, electric clippers and folding chairs.

While Jackson has a sharp, new cut, Carson’s hair situation is another story. He shared a funny photo on social media of his current look and revealed to his TODAY co-hosts that “it’s out of control.”

“I’ve literally ONLY been focused on 3 things. The well being of my amazing wife, our newborn & my other 3 small kids. But for the life of me I can’t figure out how a dog & a lawn can legally get a haircut before me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m turning into Michael Landon. (Google it kids) Hope you’re all hanging in there! God bless.”

During his video chat on TODAY, Carson said he wouldn’t mind growing out his hair even more.

“Quarantine has really brought me back to my punk rock roots,” he said. “I’m not opposed to going to a mohawk.”

But it sounds like he’ll be getting a trim soon. In fact, Savannah Guthrie hinted that he will be cutting his own hair on TODAY as part of a how-to segment on home haircuts.

Judging by the expert cut he gave Jackson, maybe Carson will be a pro at trimming his own strands, too!