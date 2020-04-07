Jimmy Kimmel plays cute version of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' with his kids

Jimmy Kimmel has gotten some family help to plug the return of the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” which will feature him as host and celebrities playing for charity.

The late-night host shared a video of him playing a kid-centric version of the game with two of his kids, Billy, 2, and Jane, 5.

“I’ve got two very special players here to practice with," Kimmel said during introductions. "First of all, Jane Kimmel, who loves to draw and loves to watch ‘Frozen 2.’ Let’s have a round of applause for Jane."

“And, he’s 2 years old. His name is Billy. He loves ‘Spider-Man’ and T-rexes. Billy Kimmel, everyone,” he continued, while offering a round of applause.

The trio then dove into the game, with Kimmel serving up questions on topics the kids know all about, ranging from “Which animal eats bananas?” to “Who are the sisters in ‘Frozen?’”

Other questions focused on superheroes, the story “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and video games.

At one point, Kimmel summoned Jane to help Billy when he asked for Spider-Man’s real name, the juvenile version of phoning a friend.

Questions started at one thousand pennies and increased in value to the million-penny question.

“Who is your favorite person?” Kimmel asked, with all the answer choices being “Daddy,” except for one, which was “Mommy.”

“Just because we’re on this ‘Millionaire’ game and nobody really is here, I have to say, just for this game, Dad,” Jane said.

“Daddy is correct!” Kimmel exclaimed, letting her know she won one million pennies — the equivalent of $10,000 — that they will actually donate to the charity No Kid Hungry.

You can see Kimmel do his hosting thing when “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” returns Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET after the series finale of “Modern Family.”