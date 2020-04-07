With salons and barber shops closed amid the coroavirus pandemic, celebrities are taking matters into their own hands. From mullets to bangs, here are some of the most memorable quarantine cuts.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

Pink

In a video posted to her Instagram, the singer revealed she got a little tipsy and gave herself a DIY trim.

"I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair," she joked in the clip. "Why have I been paying people all this time?”

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Carey Hart

The former motocross racer, who is married to Pink, allowed their 8-year-old daughter, Willow, to shave his head. Hart dubbed the look “#fullmetalquarantine” on Instagram.

Shawn Johnson

A perfect 10! While in quarantine, the Olympic gymnast gave her husband, Andrew East, a dramatic new haircut. "Who else thinks @shawnjohnson should do more styling!?” the retired NFL player wrote on Instagram. “Not bad for a first go around.”

Blake Shelton

The country star, who declared he is growing back his mullet “as a symbol of hope,” took to Twitter to show off his girlfriend Gwen Stefani's work. “Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020,” he wrote, “@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.”

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Sofia Vergara

The “Modern Family” actress proudly showed off the "perfect" trim she gave to niece Claudia Vergara. “Cuarentena times,” she wrote on Instagram. Co-star Jesse Tyler was impressed. “Can you cut mine?” he asked in the comments. “It’s getting crazy.”

Chris Evans

The "Captain America" actor swooped in to rescue his younger brother, Scott Evans, after he gave himself an uneven buzz.

Head has been shaved. pic.twitter.com/3YYCypzVuu — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 23, 2020

Don’t worry @itskatelambert, my brother helped me even it out. 😜 pic.twitter.com/a2s2vaEQ9a — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 24, 2020

Rosalía

"I gave myself bangs," the Grammy-winning artist wrote on Twitter. Her fans clearly approve: The makeover racked up more than 127,000 likes.

Me acabo de hacer flequillo 💇‍♀️💇‍♀️💇‍♀️hahahahh pic.twitter.com/reMvhhPM7I — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) March 31, 2020

Susan Lucci

The "All My Children" posted an Instagram photo of herself snipping her fringe. "Helps keep my hair out of my face," she explained on Instagram.