Blake Shelton shares new video of his wild 'quarantine mullet'

Blake Shelton seems to be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in his own unique way. The 43-year-old country star took to Twitter on Thursday to share video of a new hairdo, coined a "quarantine mullet."

In the clip, Gwen Stefani can be seen combing through Shelton's mullet locks after she shaved some stripes into the sides.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020," he wrote, adding, "@gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes."

Many fans responded to the clip in horror.

"Please don’t," wrote one person, followed by a crying face emoji.

Another fan added, "This is freaking hilarious."

Shelton had teased last week that he would bring back his infamous mullet.

"With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--- like that," he wrote in a tweet.

While the couple seem to be using their time in quarantine for do-it-yourself makeovers, they also are pitching in for the greater good, performing during a trying time when music is seriously needed.

On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced the lineup for "ACM Presents: Our Country," a two-hour special that will feature at-home acoustic performances by some of music's biggest stars, including Shelton and Stefani. The special replaces the ACM Awards, which was postponed from April 5 to Sept. 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The longtime couple join the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, among others.

Shelton took to Instagram to share the good news of his performance, which will be a duet with Stefani. "So cool what the ACMs are doing & honored to be part of it," he wrote, adding, "Can’t wait to share our special performance with y’all."

"ACM Presents: Our Country" airs April 5 on CBS.