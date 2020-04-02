Shawn Johnson's baby reacts adorably to dad's dramatic new haircut

Shawn Johnson’s 5-month-old daughter, Drew, had an adorable reaction to her dad Andrew East’s dramatic new haircut.
In a video posted on Johnson’s Instagram, the infant appears not to recognize her father without his shoulder-length strands.
“Hi, good morning!” the former NFL player says, as a wide-eyed Drew stares back at him, confused.
“What do you think?” he asks the baby.
For a moment, it appears Drew is going to cry, but then she bursts into a fit of giggles.
“Drew’s reaction to Daddy’s new look,” Johnson, 28, captioned the clip. The gold-medal Olympic gymnast also poked fun of her messy bun and oversized T-shirt.
“(side note… mama LOOKIN ROUGH rockin that quarantine look you feel me),” Johnson wrote.
East, 28, shared before-and-afters on his page and revealed that Johnson was the one who gave him the chop while the family is on COVID-19 lockdown.
“Who thinks @shawnjohnson should do more styling?” he wrote. “Not bad for a first go around!”
Johnson’s more than 2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the cuteness.
“She looked so confused at first and then all of a sudden you see it click that she knows it’s you! Adorable,” commented one person.
Added another, “This child has the best facial expressions ever. Period.”