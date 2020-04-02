Shawn Johnson's baby reacts adorably to dad's dramatic new haircut

Sign up for our newsletter

Shawn Johnson’s 5-month-old daughter, Drew, had an adorable reaction to her dad Andrew East’s dramatic new haircut.

In a video posted on Johnson’s Instagram, the infant appears not to recognize her father without his shoulder-length strands.

“Hi, good morning!” the former NFL player says, as a wide-eyed Drew stares back at him, confused.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“What do you think?” he asks the baby.

For a moment, it appears Drew is going to cry, but then she bursts into a fit of giggles.

“Drew’s reaction to Daddy’s new look,” Johnson, 28, captioned the clip. The gold-medal Olympic gymnast also poked fun of her messy bun and oversized T-shirt.

“(side note… mama LOOKIN ROUGH rockin that quarantine look you feel me),” Johnson wrote.

East, 28, shared before-and-afters on his page and revealed that Johnson was the one who gave him the chop while the family is on COVID-19 lockdown.

“Who thinks @shawnjohnson should do more styling?” he wrote. “Not bad for a first go around!”

Johnson’s more than 2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the cuteness.

“She looked so confused at first and then all of a sudden you see it click that she knows it’s you! Adorable,” commented one person.

Added another, “This child has the best facial expressions ever. Period.”