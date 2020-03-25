Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Pink cuts her own hair while drinking during coronavirus quarantine

The Grammy-winning singer joked that she gets "really, really brilliant ideas" when she consumes alcohol.

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Pink has shared a public service announcement: Don’t drink and cut your own hair.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer jokes that she’s made alcohol consumption “a sport” during the global coronavirus outbreak.

“This is my PSA ... When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas and last night, I got an idea I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?’ Pink says in the clip.

She then lifts her knit cap to reveal her uneven DIY trim.

“I might try to fix it tonight. What do you think?” Pink asks her more than 7 million followers. “Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair. Screw it!”

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, is also embracing a new look. Last week, Pink shared a clip of their 8-year-old daughter, Willow, giving Hart, 44, a buzz cut.

“We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME!” Pink wrote on Instagram. On his page, Hart, a former motocross racer, called the style “#FullMetalQuarantine.”

The couple have both been active on social media while in quarantine.

Pink, who is learning to play the piano, recently showed off her progress while singing Bob Dylan’s classic ballad “Make You Feel My Love.” But she's also showcasing other talents. On Tuesday, the three-time Grammy winner posted footage of herself working out with her “40 pound” son Jameson, 3, on her back!

