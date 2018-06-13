Should I get bangs? Ask yourself these 4 vital questions first

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Thinking about taking the plunge and chopping bangs? You’re in luck, because fringe is definitely in!

But, let’s be honest, making the decision to get bangs isn’t always easy. After all, you’ve got to pick a style that best suits your face shape — Is it long bangs, sideswept bangs or micro bangs? — and you have to be ready for the commitment of frequent trims and daily styling.

And, you know, make sure you're in the right emotional state for a major change. (Maybe right after a breakup isn't the best idea?)

To help take the guesswork out of hairstyles with bangs, we consulted the pros to get the best tips for bangs styling, maintenance and beyond. So sit back, take it all in and let their expert advice steer you in the right direction.

So, should you get bangs or not? Shutterstock

Bangs or no bangs? Here's what to ask

Whether you’ve been flirting with the idea of fringe for years or have only been contemplating a change for a few weeks, there are a few things you should consider before you cut bangs.

1. What does your morning routine look like?

If you prefer to roll out of bed, shake your hair and head out the door, bangs might not be the best fit. “Bangs can be a big adjustment if a client is used to lower maintenance cuts,” said Fernando Salas, creator of White Sands Haircare.

In other words, if you don’t have the time to commit to daily or frequent styling, bangs just might be a bit too high maintenance for you.

2. Are you prepared for that upkeep?

Bangs also require frequent trims, so ask yourself if you’re really ready for that kind of commitment. “Consider how you’ll go about maintaining the right length. Will you learn to cut your own bangs, or do you plan to visit your stylist each time you need a trim?” said Maile Pacheco, founder of on-demand beauty service beGlammed.

3. Will your hair make it easier or harder to maintain?

Your hair type/texture can also help you decide if bangs are a good choice. For instance, cowlicks and other parting issues can make the process of styling bangs tricky. That doesn’t mean you can’t rock bangs if you’ve got a cowlick, but you should consider how much frustration you’re willing to endure.

4. What's the right type for your face shape?

Naturally, you should also consider your face shape before making the cut. After all, picking the right style of bangs for your gorgeous face can mean the difference between hair perfection and hair disaster.

Finding the right bangs style for your face shape can make a world of difference! Getty Images stock

The best bangs for your face shape

When you’re past the contemplation phase and ready to pick the right bangs style, your face shape can definitely help steer you in the right direction. “Your face shape may change the type of bang you thought would look good on you,” said Carolyn Aronson, CEO and founder of It’s a 10 Haircare.

Women with round face shapes, for instance, look gorgeous with side swept or angled bangs. If you’ve got a heart-shaped face, side-swept bangs are also your friend and can help contour and narrow the face.

Ladies with square or oblong face shapes, on the other hand, can opt for longer, layered fringe. Trendy, mini “baby bangs” also work well on square face shapes.