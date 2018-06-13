Should I get bangs? Ask yourself these 4 vital questions first

Get Stuff We Love
Thinking about taking the plunge and chopping bangs? You’re in luck, because fringe is definitely in!
But, let’s be honest, making the decision to get bangs isn’t always easy. After all, you’ve got to pick a style that best suits your face shape — Is it long bangs, sideswept bangs or micro bangs? — and you have to be ready for the commitment of frequent trims and daily styling.
And, you know, make sure you're in the right emotional state for a major change. (Maybe right after a breakup isn't the best idea?)
To help take the guesswork out of hairstyles with bangs, we consulted the pros to get the best tips for bangs styling, maintenance and beyond. So sit back, take it all in and let their expert advice steer you in the right direction.
Bangs or no bangs? Here's what to ask
Whether you’ve been flirting with the idea of fringe for years or have only been contemplating a change for a few weeks, there are a few things you should consider before you cut bangs.
1. What does your morning routine look like?
If you prefer to roll out of bed, shake your hair and head out the door, bangs might not be the best fit. “Bangs can be a big adjustment if a client is used to lower maintenance cuts,” said Fernando Salas, creator of White Sands Haircare.
In other words, if you don’t have the time to commit to daily or frequent styling, bangs just might be a bit too high maintenance for you.
2. Are you prepared for that upkeep?
Bangs also require frequent trims, so ask yourself if you’re really ready for that kind of commitment. “Consider how you’ll go about maintaining the right length. Will you learn to cut your own bangs, or do you plan to visit your stylist each time you need a trim?” said Maile Pacheco, founder of on-demand beauty service beGlammed.
3. Will your hair make it easier or harder to maintain?
Your hair type/texture can also help you decide if bangs are a good choice. For instance, cowlicks and other parting issues can make the process of styling bangs tricky. That doesn’t mean you can’t rock bangs if you’ve got a cowlick, but you should consider how much frustration you’re willing to endure.
4. What's the right type for your face shape?
Naturally, you should also consider your face shape before making the cut. After all, picking the right style of bangs for your gorgeous face can mean the difference between hair perfection and hair disaster.
The best bangs for your face shape
When you’re past the contemplation phase and ready to pick the right bangs style, your face shape can definitely help steer you in the right direction. “Your face shape may change the type of bang you thought would look good on you,” said Carolyn Aronson, CEO and founder of It’s a 10 Haircare.
Women with round face shapes, for instance, look gorgeous with side swept or angled bangs. If you’ve got a heart-shaped face, side-swept bangs are also your friend and can help contour and narrow the face.
Ladies with square or oblong face shapes, on the other hand, can opt for longer, layered fringe. Trendy, mini “baby bangs” also work well on square face shapes.
Last but not least, oval face shapes are well-suited for the popular blunt bangs that so many Hollywood darlings are rocking. “Oval face shapes are the best for blunt bangs because cheekbones are hollow to balance out the bangs and chin,” said Glamsquad lead educator, Bianca Bruno. For the best look, Bruno said, keep your blunt fringe medium length and a bit soft.
Bangs maintenance and styling
It’s no secret that bangs require a bit more work than your average “wash-and-go” cut, but just how high maintenance are they? Turns out, it all depends on your bang style and how long/short you want your fringe to be.
“If you want a mini, micro bang for example, you will need a trim every few weeks to keep this length up,” Salas said. On average, you can typically get away with a trip to the salon every two to three weeks for a quick bang trim, and most salons offer the service for free or a small fee.
Frequent trips to the salon might sound a bit intense at first, but it’s worth it in the long run if you want to keep your fringe looking fresh! “It can make it look like you received a whole haircut by just keeping your bangs regularly trimmed,” Aronson said.
For adventurous types, you can always try going DIY with your bangs trim. “If you plan to keep bangs for a few months, it may be worth it to learn to trim your bangs yourself and avoid trips to the salon. If you’re like me and don’t trust yourself to trim your own bangs, book a salon visit for a deep-conditioning hair mask and bang trim to make the trip worth it,” Pacheco said.
Frequent trims aren’t the only form of maintenance ladies rocking bangs have to pencil in their schedule. Learning to perfect your bangs styling technique at home is also a must, and it can be intimidating at first! But like every beauty technique, there are a few tricks of the trade that can help make your styling experience a bit easier.
“Bangs are always easier to style when wet, especially if you are straightening them,” Salas said. And by wet, we don’t mean partially air dried. Blow drying your bangs straight out of the shower can help you avoid natural cowlicks and hard-to-tame curls.
Ready to perfect your styling technique? Try Pacheco’s step-by-step tips:
- Blow dry bangs with a wet brush and a slim nozzle on your blow dryer to help control where the heat is concentrated.
- Using the brush and the nozzle simultaneously, moving both tools over the hair in a downward motion to control frizz.
- Move bangs from side to side with the wet brush, making sure to keep the nozzle pointed in the right direction.
- Optional: Use a micro flat iron in a very small section starting with the bottom layer that sits on your skin and lightly clamp down, being careful not to straighten your ends and twist your wrist slightly in the direction that you prefer your bangs to lie. Finish it with a light holding hairspray and you're done!
CROC Baby White, $24, Amazon
Any gal who’s ever rocked fringe will tell you how frustrating it can be to keep your bangs looking fresh after a workout or in the middle of a heat wave. But you don’t have to swear off sweating just because you’ve got a new hairstyle. All you have to do is arm yourself with dry shampoo and some bobby pins!
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $20, Amazon
Also available at Sephora.
“If you have a side bang, twist and pin bangs to the favored side to keep them in tact while working out. For front bangs, avoid wearing thin, tight headbands that can leave indentations. I recommend larger, seamless headbands and tucking bangs flat and down under the headband to avoid lines and make it easier to style post-workout,” Bruno said.
Fly Away Tamer Headband II, $12, Lululemon
After the workout, just spritz some dry shampoo at the roots of your bangs and use your fingers and a blow dryer to gently push bangs back into place. “The dry shampoo should help absorb oils from sweat while the heat from the blow dryer and tension from your fingers should help bangs sit back into place,” Bruno said.
Can curly hairstyles have bangs?
Curly hair is amazing, but many curly gals worry that bangs just won’t work for their hair, especially if they’re proudly rocking air-dried curls. Luckily, curly bangs are a lot more doable than you might think!
“Curly bangs are in! Keeping your natural texture and bang with a relatively shaggy hairstyle is very on-trend for a modern day shag style,” Bruno said.
When you head to the salon, ask your stylist to dry cut your curls. “It is important to leave the fringe a bit longer than normal to allow for when the curl dries and bounces up,” Salas said.
For the best curly hair bangs air drying results, apply a touch of mousse and a styling cream to help define curls and fight frizz.
The hottest bangs trends to try now:
So you're ready to cut bangs, huh? Luckily, there are plenty of style options out there, and a few looks in particular that are trending now more than ever.
Micro bangs
Mini, micro bangs are hotter than ever before. Zendaya rocked the look with major style at the 2018 Met Gala.
Curly bangs
Who says curly gals can't rock bangs? Singer SZA has been proving this theory wrong with her gorgeous wavy fringe.
Blunt bangs
Longer, blunt bangs are totally hot for summer. For inspiration, look to singer Camila Cabello, who tends to wear her fringe parted in the center. This is also a great trick for those times when your bangs are growing out and you don't want them to cover your eyes.
So, are you ready to cut bangs?