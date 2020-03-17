Blake Shelton vows to grow back mullet 'as a symbol of hope'

Blake Shelton is going to bring back hope again — by growing out his old mullet!

In a hilarious tweet Tuesday, the 43-year-old country star acknowledged times were stressful, so he vowed to revive his old mullet hairdo "as a symbol of hope," and claimed his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, was on board with the idea.

"I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--- like that... Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..." Shelton wrote.

Blake Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, has repeatedly made fun of his old mullet. Patrick McMullan / Getty Image

While we commend Shelton's civic-mindedness, we can't help but wonder if Stefani really wants him sporting his old business in the front/party in the back look. After all, the "Used to Love You" singer has made a lot of fun of her beau's old hairstyle.

In 2017, Stefani changed her own profile photo to a throwback pic of Shelton with his mullet — and we're pretty sure she didn't do it to flatter him.

She shared another throwback pic of the country crooner in September 2019, captioning it, "Wish I would’ve met u sooner." (To provide much-needed hair advice, perhaps?)

The same month, Stefani visited TODAY and confirmed to guest host Andy Cohen that she was not a fan of her beau's old look. “Something I never thought that would happen to me, that I would be with someone that actually had a mullet," she said. "Life is full of surprises.”

Shelton and his mullet in 2005. Chris Walter / WireImage

Deep in his heart, Shelton also knows the mullet was a mistake. During a visit to TODAY in 2016, the "If I'm Honest" singer took a close look at an old photo of himself and gave his own brutal appraisal.

"I mean, that is ridiculous," he said. "Why didn't my family or friends or somebody tell me how stupid I looked?"

"There were no girls in my life at that point," he added. "I can promise you that."

Will Shelton really revive his mullet look? Guess we'll find out!