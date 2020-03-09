Gwen Stefani shares sweet pics of Blake Shelton and her sons at concert

Sign up for our newsletter

Fans got an unexpected treat when Blake Shelton welcomed girlfriend Gwen Stefani onstage for a duet during the latest stop on his “Friends and Heroes” tour Saturday.

And after snapping some fun family photos backstage, Stefani offered their fans another treat on social media after the show.

Stefani posted a couple of photos of her and Shelton with her two oldest children, sons Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11, all smiling side by side.

(Be sure to click or swipe through to see both photos.)

The “God’s Country” singer had his arm around Zuma in the shots, while Kingston rested his head on Shelton’s shoulder.

Stefani, 50, co-parents both boys, and their younger brother, Apollo, 6, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

As for Apollo, last month, the proud mom posted a photo of him to Instagram celebrating his birthday with Shelton right by his side, too.

But Apollo was nowhere to be seen in the shots from Shelton’s show at the Forum in Inglewood, California, Saturday. His mom, however, made a crowd-pleasing appearance and joined her partner for a duet of their hit “Nobody But You.”

When the song was over, the couple shared an embrace — and several kisses — as the crowd cheered them on.