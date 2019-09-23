Gwen Stefani has no doubt that boyfriend and fellow “Voice” coach Blake Shelton is one heck of a father.

“He is a good dad, actually,” the singer told TODAY on Monday when Hoda Kotb asked if she thought he would be a good father. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Stefani, who had boys Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 5, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, admits that she loves finding out about what the "Doin' What She Likes" singer was like before they met.

“I am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn’t know him,” the "What You Waiting For?" singer, 49, said.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be judges on season 17 of "The Voice," alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

When guest interviewer Andy Cohen brought up an old photo of Shelton, 43, with a mullet that Stefani shared on social media, Stefani said ending up with him was definitely not something she could’ve predicted.

“Something I never thought that would happen to me, that I would be with someone that actually had a mullet," she said. "Life is full of surprises.”

Stefani, who's returning to the "The Voice" this season alongside Shelton, admitted that while she and her husband may not seem like the ideal match, it’s definitely a relationship that works for both of them.

“I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we’re just having so much fun, and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives," she gushed. "And, I don’t know, it is awkward to talk about it, actually, a little bit.”

You can see the happy couple when the new season of “The Voice” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.