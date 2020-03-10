Watch Blake Shelton and 5-year-old girl share adorable moment at his concert

Blake Shelton put on a show that one little girl won’t soon forget.

During his concert in San Diego last week, the “Voice” coach was singing a duet of “Hell Right” with Trace Adkins, when he stepped off the stage and let a 5-year-old girl belt out the chorus into his microphone.

Video of the moment was posted on Twitter by the girl’s mother, ET Canada reported.

@blakeshelton You made this 5 yr. old little girl's day! She loves your music and asks to listen to it at nights as she is falling asleep. Thank you very much Blake!!! @gwenstefani we missed you in San Diego.😞 She was hoping to see you two sing together.💕 pic.twitter.com/8s2mHzGTFB — Veronica Soriano (@Vsoriano1970) March 8, 2020

"@blakeshelton You made this 5 yr. old little girl's day! She loves your music and asks to listen to it at nights as she is falling asleep," she wrote.

"Thank you very much Blake!!! @gwenstefani we missed you in San Diego. She was hoping to see you two sing together," she added, referring to Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

Shelton retweeted the video, poking fun at the idea that he let a child sing a song with a potential cuss word in it.

Hell Right!!!!!!! I never claimed to be a good roll model... 😂 https://t.co/lYGivqjxFs — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 9, 2020

"Hell Right!!!!!!! I never claimed to be a good roll model..." he wrote.

Shelton, being the guy he is, "rolled" with the punches when someone else pointed out that he misspelled the word "role."

I stand corrected.. But in my defense I was looking at my triple chin.. https://t.co/lJdqbIDhGW — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 9, 2020

"I stand corrected.. But in my defense I was looking at my triple chin," he wrote.