Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate 'little angel' Apollo on his 6th birthday

Gwen Stefani took to social media on Friday to celebrate her youngest son, Apollo, on his sixth birthday. And Blake Shelton was there as well to celebrate!

"6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻 #thankyouGOD #happybirthday #APOLLO GX," Stefani captioned a pic showing the trio about to enjoy a colorful cake with the words "Happy Birthday Apollo" written on top.

The 50-year-old musician shares Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale who she was married to from 2002 until 2015. The pair have three sons together: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, who was born in 2014.

Rossdale also took to social media to celebrate his son on his big day.

Next to a gallery of images, he wrote, "my love turned 6 - endless magic endless joy endless nutella———apollo we all love you so much —-🖤 xx."

Stefani and Shelton have been together since 2015. The couple don't have kids together but Stefani has shared that the "God's Country" singer steps in whenever he's called upon.

"He is a good dad, actually," she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in September 2019. "He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’"

During that same interview, she also opened up about her relationship with her youngest son and how hard it was to see him off to his first days at school.

"That part was a little bit hard taking him to kindergarten," she revealed. "I never thought I would actually be in preschool again because I had him so late and it was such a miracle surprise that I had him in the first place, so just trying to savor every single moment."