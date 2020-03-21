Jimmy Fallon does his thank you note sketch with help from his daughters

Jimmy Fallon is making the best of his work-from-home situation!

He’s been doing his at-home version of “The Tonight Show,” and it has become a family affair. His wife, Nancy Juvonen, has been running the camera, while his two young daughters help with graphics and music.

In his daily video on Friday, Fallon did his classic thank you note sketch, with the help of his girls!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Thank you, flattening the curve for being the reason why we’re all staying home and a great slogan for Spanx,” he joked, as Winnie, 6, held a chart over his shoulder and Frannie, 5, played the music off an iPad.

“Thank you, homeschooling, for basically being 20 minutes of work and six hours of ‘educational Disney movies,’” he said.

He thanked his dog, Gary, and congratulated him on “being promoted to a full-time emotional support animal” as his daughter Frannie wandered away — taking the music with her.

“Thank you, wiping down doorknobs, for making me realize that before this, I cleaned you a total of zero times,” he laughed.

Fallon ended the sketch by thanking the people on the front lines helping fight the coronavirus.

“Thank you for all the heroes helping us get through this: doctors, nurses, first responders, service workers, delivery drivers and all you guys at home for doing your best to hang in there,” he said. “We’re going to get through this.”

He mentioned he’d asked people during an interview on TODAY to make a bunch of noise at 3 p.m. ET on Friday to show their support for all the heroes fighting COVID-19.

“What really struck me was at the end … we just stopped for a second and I could hear three different neighbors from my neighborhood, banging pots and pans,” he said. “It just made me feel really good.”