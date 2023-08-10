Searching for the perfect baby name for your soon-to-be son or daughter? Why not try a baby name that starts with "P"?

From gender-neutral names like “Pacific” and “Paisley,” to Biblical baby names like “Peter” or “Paul,” there’s no shortage of baby names that start with “P” for expecting parents to consider.

According to date compiled by the Social Security Administration, "P" names for girls have certainly fallen in popularity over the past four decades. In 1964, "Patricia" ranked as the fourth most popular baby name for girls.

Boy names that start with "P" haven't breached the top four since the SSA started collecting data in 1923.

Still, celebrity parents have been turning to the letter "P" for inspiration when choosing baby names for their famous newborns.

In 2023, Paris Hilton welcomed her first child via surrogate — a son named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, decided to name their third child, a baby girl, Pearl, while singer Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, named their daughter "Pixie Rose" after suffering a stillborn birth and a miscarriage.

Of course, there's no shortage of celebrities and famous influencers with "P" names that can also serve as baby name inspiration, including Prince, Paul McCartney, Pink, Paul Newman, soccer legend Pelé, Pedro Pascal, Pamela Anderson, Paula Abdul, Patrick Stewart, Phil Collins, Pharrell Williams, Patti LaBelle, and Mr. Steal-Your-Girl himself, Pete Davidson.

There are countless unique baby names that start with "P" that will no doubt make it that much easier for your little one to stand out in a crowd.

200 Baby Names That Start With "P"

From "Parker" to "Princeton," "Phoebe," to "Paulina," here are 200 boy, girl and gender-neutral baby names that start with "P."